Aqdar announces winners in fifth edition of empowerment competitions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) The Khalifa Empowerment Programme, Aqdar, announced the winners of the fifth edition of its empowerment competitions, which saw 15 participants winning in the three categories of family, the youth and children.

Aqdar says the main objective of these competitions is to empower all young people in government and private sector to involve them in the awareness process, qualify them to be able to deal with challenges and problems that might intercept them in their lives and encourage them to represent and benefit from their skills in creating different projects that holds awareness messages around one of the objectives of the national document of Aqdar.

The competitions received 566 projects, with 400 qualifying for voting.

Mohammed Al Harmoudi, Coordinator General of Aqdar, stated that the competitions aim to encourage positive participation in the implementation of the components of the "National Awareness Documents," through their innovations and ways of addressing relevant issues.

Al Harmoudi also pointed out that the current situation requires the cooperation of all authorities and entities to address the crisis, noting that the competitions will help achieve the most benefits at less time.

Sultan Al Katbi, Deputy Coordinator-General of Aqdar, said that the competitions are divided into three categories, which are the "Aqdar Empowerment Contest for Young People," the "Esafe Family competition" and the "Cyber Empowerment contest for Youth," noting that the competitions directly address the challenges posed by new technologies and the internet that play a key overall role in everyone’s lives.

Therefore, there is a growing importance of empowering children to safely use the internet, reinforce their self-security and protect them from health, ethical and legal issues, he added.

Nawf Al Kaabi, Head of Media Affairs, said that the participating works were assessed through voting, which witnessed over 438,000 interactions on the competition’s website.