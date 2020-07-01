Aqdar Empowerment and Royal Military Academy Sandhurst launch second round of Empowering Future Leaders 2020 initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, and within the framework of the strategy of Khalifa Empowerment Program, Aqdar, to enhance and empower young people and develop their capabilities to deal with challenges and positive response with them, in cooperation and partnership with Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, UK, the programme launches the second round of "Empowering Future Leaders" initiative.

It aims to recruit 150 male and female students and 50 candidates from military colleges from the UAE and the UK from 6th July to 2nd August, which is intended for young men and women between the ages of 15 and 17 years.

In this regard, Lt. Col. Mohammed Al Harmoudi, General Coordinator of Aqdar, explained that the current round is a foundation course to select the best talent from the final stage affiliates according to a professional evaluation criteria. In principle, this course seeks to develop the candidates affiliated with the course, so that an exceptional elite is chosen to complete the second phase in the UK.

Al Harmoudi pointed out that the first stage includes goals focused on developing their leadership skills and teamwork, in addition to consolidating the values of citizenship, affiliation, luxury and tolerance. It works to develop the capabilities of the participants as a single team whose elements complement each other in achieving a common goal and contribute to achieving the vision of the Emirates 2071.

He explained that at the end of the current round the best candidates will be chosen to participate in a programme at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, using professional assessment tools to select the top 40 students from various educational institutions and the top 10 military candidates for a two-week programme at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in March 2021.

Al Harmoodi also pointed out that this initiative came in line with the current data imposed by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic which strengthened training through virtual reality and has become one of the most important training tools at the moment. In the interest of the greatest benefit, students will be distributed in teams of eight, each with a specialised trainer throughout the programme. The military training, which will be carried out by the trainers of St. Hirst Military College, is based on a commitment to the military and security regulations.

Lt. Colonel Fahd Al-Hosani, Director of the Empowering Future Leaders Initiative, Aqdar, explained that the first phase of the second batch includes an intensive and diversified programme to develop talented future leaders in the UAE and the UK through training sessions. It also includes military lessons that include basic military skills by Sandhurst experts.

The Smart Aqdar Academy will play an important role through which the participants will be able to understand the practical work of smart academy topics that include issues such as tolerance, happiness, positive energy, environment, citizenship, intellectual security and volunteering.

At the end of the programme, participants will be entrusted, either alone or in teams, to prepare voluntary projects aimed at dealing with social issues of security, ethical or other aspects for practical training on leadership and behavioural skills and assessing the extent of its impact through approved follow-up programmes and assessment indicators by the management of Aqdar.