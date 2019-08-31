Aqdar Summit highlights role of advanced sciences in improving well-being of communities

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) The 3rd edition of Aqdar World Summit in Moscow, taking place in conjunction with Moscow Global Forum ‘City for education’ until the 1st of September, under the theme ‘Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned’ continued with a top focus on ‘The Role of Advanced Sciences and Future Projects in Empowering and Improving the Well-Being of Communities’.

The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The 4-day pivotal annual global summit bringing together the best minds in the world is focusing on the most pressing issues facing individuals and communities and ways to empower and enable them to face their current and future challenges.

On the third day of the Aqdar World Summit in Moscow, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, addressed her topic ‘UAE Empowerment for Future and Advanced Sciences: Challenges and Success Factors’ and said, "The UAE has a pioneering experience in enabling scientific research and advanced science, embodying the UAE's directions to promote investment in modern science and technology to find innovative solutions to future challenges in various development sectors based on a comprehensive leadership vision that embraces the development of the scientific research sector as a key driver for sustainable growth and knowledge based economy".

She added, "Aqdar World Summit plays a pivotal role in promoting the utilisation of science and scientific research, empowering societies in the educational, cultural, intellectual and technological fields, and stimulating governments to design effective policies and strategies that promote scientific research and the use of technology and employs them to create a better future."

He pointed out the importance of studies and research in advanced sciences and its practical applications that can be transformed into a reality that affects individuals and communities in their daily lives.

She concluded: "The Summit is an opportunity to introduce the UAE's efforts in the field of advanced sciences and future industry through initiatives and programs that contribute to the advancement of scientific research and support the competencies and expertise that participate in enhancing the country's competitiveness globally."

While speaking about her topic, ‘Re-Engineering the Community to Empower its Individuals’, Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said, "The importance of Aqdar World Summit to be held in Moscow, stems from the visions and experiences bringing together people from all over the world. Those ideas and perceptions are highlighted through the discussion sessions and highly reveal the visions of the Ministry of Community Development and Sustainable Development.

Buhumaid stated, "For us, the participation of leading experts and speakers from around the world, with their ideas and experiences on empowering communities and individuals, and the presence of a number of public and private brands and companies in the exhibition accompanying the summit is a development demand and a cognitive incentive to exchange experiences and expertise in the field of "empowering communities globally" and sustainable development of the UAE in solid ground."

Commenting on the Ministry of Community Development’s strategy, she said, "The Ministry of Community Development sought to achieve care and development with numerous efforts, initiatives, policies, projects and qualitative laws that would enhance and strengthen family stability and community cohesion under sustainable development. Recently, the Ministry has initiated several national policies to improve the lives of families, Senior Emiratis, People of Determination and members of the community in general."

She added, "To achieve the best policies and developmental initiatives, the Ministry has also initiated communication channels with Senior Emiratis, younger generations and People of Determination through taking their opinions and suggestions and providing the best for their future.

As such, the Ministry came up with policies, legislations, resolutions and several initiatives that promote family empowerment and stability."

The minister further mentioned, "It is important here to note some of the influential decisions such as: changing the title of people with disabilities to "People of Determination", and elderly people to Senior Emiratis. Such diversified initiatives, policies and quality projects enhanced the confidence of the community, family stability and the happiness of the society."

She went on saying, "To preserve the quality of life for all family members, the National Policy of Senior Emiratis and the executive regulations of the Child Rights Law "Wadeema", the national policy for empowering the People of Determination, the recruitment policy of people of determination and the national policy for family, were launched to embody the visions of a cohesive community and coherent families in order to achieve the best life for Emirati Citizens and the nation."

She stressed, "Before launching the national policy for Senior Emiratis and changing the title of ‘Senior Citizens’ into ‘Senior Emiratis’ in the UAE, we were determined to create such experiences and came up with qualitative development ideas. The Ministry of Community Development initiated partnerships and perspectives to be achieved based on interactive visions. Several meeting sessions are organized under the name of "Meeting Generations" taking into consideration the aspirations of Senior Emiratis, their family needs and requirements coinciding with the century changes and developments surrounding them. The result was a new realistic and vibrant policy that is appropriate to the UAE’s vision 2021 and keeps pace with the ambitions and aspirations of the UAE to be one of the best countries of the world by the UAE centennial ceremony in 2071."

The minister concluded, "This experience, for example, is debatable and can be circulated for beneficial results. It is possible to hold workshops in Russia with the same interactive development approach, ensuring the best possible results and benefiting from the latest global experiences and practices. It is also possible to select the appropriate experiences of community care in Russia and explore the possibilities of applying the successful sustainable development ideas in the UAE, in order to consolidate the vision of "Aqdar World Summit" towards global empowerment of communities."

During his keynote speech about his topic ‘Renewable Energy Economy in the UAE’, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said, "Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, we are pleased to participate in the Aqdar World Summit in Moscow, Russia under the theme "Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned" to highlight the UAE’s experience in clean energy, its development and growth prospects in the region and around the world, as we continue our relentless endeavors to achieve the vision of our wise leadership and the UAE Centennial 2071; to make the UAE the world’s leading nation, ensuring sustainable development and the happiness of our nation."

On its third day, the Aqdar World Summit played host to a number of key workshop sessions and panel discussions focusing on many diverse and highly-specialized topics related to the empowerment of individuals in various key fields and sectors. While the Dubai Center for Islamic Banking and Finance was involved in a panel discussion on ‘Islamic Banking and Finance: Influential Presence That Cannot be Denied’, a key workshop was held by Emirates Driving Company on the topic ‘Modern Training Technology and its Role in Improving Road Safety’. In addition, Hedaya International Center discussed a very important topic under the title ‘Countering Extremism’ during a key panel discussion.