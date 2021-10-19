Aqdar World Summit announces agenda of its fourth edition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 19th October 2021 (WAM) - A press conference was held earlier today to announce the agenda of the fourth edition of Aqdar World Summit (AWS) which will be held this year under the theme "Positive Global Citizenship – Empowerment of Sustainable Investment Opportunities" from 24-30 October 2021 at the Dubai Exhibition Center and the "Fazaa" pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Aqdar World Summit, which is one of the initiatives of Khalifa Empowerment Program (Aqdar), is a global platform for leaders, decision-makers, experts, specialists, and leading companies from around the world to gather and discuss local and global issues related to the empowerment of societies in their human, cultural and intellectual dimensions while also providing a bright and prosperous future for individuals and to ensure security, stability, and prosperity in communities across the globe.

The fourth edition of Aqdar World Summit will be held in coordination with leading governments and organizations to empower communities and provide a vision that is derived from the heart of the Arab culture which embodies the spirit of tolerance and peace. The fourth edition of the summit seeks to enhance the role of the UAE's soft power, develop rich and sustainable partnerships between governments and international organizations, spread the principles of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and his inspiring approach to tolerance, peace, and coexistence among people, and provide a work environment that brings sustainable investment opportunities.

During the press conference held at the Expo Media Center at Expo 2020 Dubai, the scientific committee of Aqdar World Summit 2021 revealed the unique activities that will take place during the week-long event. The activities which were crafted carefully will shed light on the various issues that concern the community and will focus on empowering its members. Furthermore, the summit will provide a space for individuals to express themselves, which goes in line with the main objective of this global event- nourishing minds, flourishing nations.

The fourth edition’s theme was chosen carefully to reflect the organizers' efforts to go in line with Expo 2020 Dubai’s theme "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".

This year, Aqdar World Summit will introduce a new concept for conferences and will bring together people of all ages, cultures, backgrounds, and interests, at ‘Aqdar Lab’, which is a one-of-a-kind event that combines various activities organized in collaboration with prominent local and regional entities.

The activities featured at ‘Aqdar Lab’ will include Aqdar Majlis, a dialogue platform that brings together senior leaders, policymakers, academics, researchers, and scientists from around the world to present share, and discusses trends, new developments in global positive citizenship and best practices and explore ways to exchange human knowledge.

The speakers at Aqdar Majlis include Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, World Health Organization Director-General who will speak about the importance of applying the concepts of positive global citizenship through the exchange of knowledge and expertise among people, Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, the UAE Minister of Education, who will discuss digital empowerment and its role in empowering positive global citizenship, and present a review of the experience of the Emirati school in promoting the concepts of positive global citizenship, Chris Gardner, CEO of Happyness, who will discuss happiness and positive global citizenship, Patrick Van Der Loo, Regional President for Africa and the middle East (AfME) region- Pfizer, who will speak about global positive citizenship in the time of crises, Ambassador Putman-Cramer, Director of DIHAD International Scientific Advisory board, who will speak about the role of positive citizenship in humanitarian work along with Clare Dalton, the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Mission in the UAE, and Mario Stephan, Executive Director for Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontières.

Additionally, Clarence Seedorf, Founder & CEO, Seedorf Group Limited, will discuss promoting positive global citizenship within multiple cultures, while Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Hedayah, a counterterrorism-​centered research and training institute that focuses on countering violent extremism, will discuss the structure of modern science and its reflections on the concepts of positive global citizenship.

Furthermore, activities include ‘Aqdar Bootcamp’, a dynamic start-up accelerator that aims to empower startups to present their unique and innovative ideas in the field of business and empower youth in the field of investment to promote the country’s economy and develop innovative ideas in the field of investment and Artificial Intelligence in line with the new strategic vision of the country. The activity witnessed the participation of 144 candidates with a total of 73 projects in various fields, where analytical interviews were conducted to study their innovative projects, and 10 projects were shortlisted and provided with licenses and some facilities that enable them to start their new projects.

The activities also include ‘Aqdar Roots’, a stage dedicated to children from countries such as Japan, the United States of America, Great Britain, and Russia to share their experiences in UAE schools to promote positive global citizenship and exchange expertise among children who live and study in the UAE and abroad. Additionally, school visits will be organized for students to learn about the various accompanying activities and events.

Furthermore, ‘Aqdar Lab’ will also include ‘Aqdar Art’, which is a program organized in collaboration with EMMA for peace, or the Euro Mediterranean Music academy.

Aqdar Art is aimed at empowering young artists around the world, where several diverse musical concerts will be organized in the morning and evening periods. ‘Aqdar Art’ emphasizes the role of music in spreading peace and love among people. additionally, it will include a variety of musical pieces which will be presented by distinguished young Emirati artists who play a variety of musical instruments, including Jazz and guitar, who will be supported and empowered locally and internationally.

The summit activities also include a digital platform "Messages to the Future" which is developed in accordance with the national initiative "Send your message to the future," as well as in collaboration with the fifty-year anniversary work team, so that people from within and outside the country can visit Expo to record future video clips.

The activities also include Aqdar Lab’s "Aqdar Brainstorming Sessions" which is an innovative platform for creative brainstorming among selected segments of society on topics aligned with the UAE’s strategic direction within the fifty projects to develop iconic ideas and solutions that help realize the government’s vision and make recommendations to the appropriate authorities.

Aqdar World Summit also includes a Global Exhibition, which includes 40 local and international organisations, covering various sectors concerned with empowering society and providing an opportunity for businessmen and pioneering projects to exchange ideas and experiences.

Additionally, activities also include "Aqdar Community Empowerment Roundtable", which is one of the international tools adopted in informal international dialogues, discussions, and sessions, in coordination with local and international bodies and the pavilions of the participating countries, to discuss selected topics. The participating entities include Emirates news Agency (WAM), Federal Youth Authority, UAE Space Agency, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award, and National Geographic Arabia. The sessions will be attended by representatives of these bodies where they will discuss vital topics that promote positive global citizenship such as modern media and social communication, space sciences, and cinemas and photography.

Furthermore, one of the activities that will take place on the sidelines of the summit is ‘Cultural Cooperation Forums’ which will include a variety of interactive programs that include: cultural, training, and scientific programs, and will review global experiences and highlight various cultures from different parts of the world such as China, Germany, Israel, India, and many others, in relation to the objectives of this year’s main theme "Positive Global Citizenship".

And to promote Popular Inheritance of the Emirati personality, "Emirati credibility" is an activity that will be done in collaboration with several national institutions to create a multi-national platform to highlight the Emirati values and qualities that stem from the legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and from the wise leadership’s directives to empower the main characteristics of the Emirati citizen.

The summit will include the "Emirati and Aqdar" initiative, which will shed the light on prominent Emirati figures in many fields and highlight their achievements and inventions that contributed to society’s renaissance.

Another activity is "Aqdar Dialogue Sessions" where elite speakers from a variety of societal, professional, international, and scientific sectors will be participating in a variety of intellectual and scientific conversation sessions to learn about the notion of global good citizenship from a variety of perspectives.

Additionally, "EXPO Through My Eyes" Photography Competition will be launched in conjunction with National Geographic and the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Photography Award to highlight the role of photography in promoting positive global citizenship concepts and highlighting country pavilions, where prizes will be awarded to the winners for the photos taken by participants, whether they are visitors or residents of the UAE.

The summit activities will also include "Popular Inheritance and Global Positive Citizenship" where sessions will be organized throughout the week in collaboration with the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Center for Heritage Revival and some of the participating nations’ pavilions at the Expo. These sessions will emphasize common folklore between the UAE and similar countries such as the importance of the camel in the Emirati and Moroccan folklore, the similarities of ship design between the Emirati and Greek folklore, the usage of cattle between the Emirati and New Zealand folklore, the significance of the falcon between the UAE and the Russian folklore, the importance of palm trees between the UAE and the Indonesian folklore, the value of the horse between the Emirati and the Spanish folklore, and the significance of the pearl between the UAE and Bahraini folklore. This activity will attract specialized speakers from the Emirates and these countries for cultural and knowledge exchange.

As part of the UAE government’s plan to protect and improve the environment for the next fifty years, "Tree of 50" will be launched in the contribution of Aqdar, where 50,000 Mangrove trees will be planted to help the UAE combat climate changes. This initiative aims to honor the legacy of our father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who paid special attention to agriculture and the preservation of the environment, and sheds light on the importance of preserving and sustaining the environment.

These initiatives are organized in cooperation and partnership between Aqdar and many strategic executives, partners, and implementers. The topics discussed at the summit aim to develop the Artificial Intelligence adopted by the country to foresee the future, and continue to be a pioneer in the field of Artificial Intelligence and aim to nourish minds to flourish nations, and achieve the desired goals in developing personal skills and strengthen the spirit of innovation and the concepts that contribute to development, especially since the UAE is a global leader in various fields, regionally and globally, that aim to achieve the well-being of human beings and societies, keep pace with the various transformations with the best global practices and indicators, and focus on educational outcomes that enhance human capital for a better future, and to be well-equipped to face challenges and achieve national aspirations.

A number of qualitative initiatives will also be announced on the third day of the summit through ‘Aqdar Lab’. The launch of these initiatives will be attended by a number of officials who will be announced at a later stage.

During the press conference, Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, CEO of Aqdar, said: "Following the wide echo of the previous editions of the Aqdar World Summit, the great impact it had on societies and individuals, and the remarkable success it achieved in transmitting the experience of the United Arab Emirates to the world, especially in its third edition, we have decided to organize the fourth edition of Aqdar World Summit under the theme "Positive Global Citizenship – Empowerment of Sustainable Investment Opportunities" in the largest, most important and the first event of its kind in the region, Expo 2020 Dubai, Which is an ideal platform for this event that focuses on strengthening human relations, disseminating experiences and creative ideas, promoting cognitive and digital empowerment, positive methodologies in sustainable investment and positive citizenship, spreading awareness and striving towards happier and more developed societies for all segments of society."

He added: "There is no doubt that Aqdar World Summit is one of the important international forums, which, since its first edition, has succeeded in spreading knowledge and facilitating sharing experiences, and provided an opportunity for all members of society to benefit from the methodologies, information and experiences shared with us by the most important speakers and specialists in many fields. This year, we worked hard to exceed the expectations of the individuals participating in Aqdar World Summit, and we sought to convey the methodology of the wise government of the United Arab Emirates, especially in its continuous endeavor to empower society and specialists in their search for excellence in their fields of specialization, and the interest of our leaders -may God protect them- in education, empowerment and innovation technology and development."

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Executive Chairman of Aqdar World Summit and Chairman of INDEX Holding, said: "We are very proud of our continuous collaboration with Aqdar to organize the fourth edition of Aqdar World Summit which is anticipated to be an exceptional edition, held at the World’s Greatest Show, Expo 2020 Dubai. Furthermore, and in an aim to transfer the methodology of the UAE’s wise leadership, especially in its continuous endeavor to empower youth, students, and specialists in their search for excellence in their fields of specialization and our leaders’ emphasis on education, empowerment, and innovation, technology and development, we worked hard to exceed the expectations of the individuals who are participating in Aqdar World Summit and are pleased to announce the agenda of the fourth edition of Aqdar World Summit.'' ''This year, we shed light on the importance of the joint work of individuals as a single entity united by one vision and a clear goal, and we aspire to work together towards the advancement of our societies and moving forward towards future foresight. The initiatives of Aqdar World Summit this year are in line with the vision of the UAE government and wise leadership, and our efforts are directed towards working in line with the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years."

He continued: "The fourth edition of Aqdar World Summit will be held in conjunction with the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, which will give it the momentum to be an exceptional edition that reflects the honorable image of the Emirati personality that seeks to take the lead in various fields such as education, innovation, leadership, Artificial Intelligence, and science space and development while preserving Emirati values, which are an integral part of our society."

Lieutenant Colonel Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, Deputy CEO of Aqdar, said: "Aqdar World Summit, which has become one of the most anticipated events in the region and the world, comes as an important event that reflects the goals of Aqdar and its vision in empowering societies and achieving sustainability, and seeks to form a global model that aims to enhance local and international efforts by empowering qualified cadres that are capable of coping with the challenges of the present and the future, a goal that has proven its importance during the circumstances that the world has witnessed recently."

Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Al Ketbi, Director-General of Aqdar, said: "The summit activities will include many unique initiatives which go in line with the vision of the UAE government for the next fifty years, with the participation of 182 speakers from more than 17 countries in the world and all segments of the local and international community, and coordination with more than 23 countries and pavilions of the participating countries Expo 2020, in addition to more than 80 sponsors and partners."