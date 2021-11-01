UrduPoint.com

Aqdar World Summit Issues ‘Positive Global Citizenship Declaration’

Umer Jamshaid 19 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Nov, 2021) The participants of the Aqdar World Summit, which was held at Expo 2020 Dubai from 24th to 30th October, 2021, have issued the "Positive Global Citizenship Declaration" addressed to governments, states and relevant organisations.

The declaration includes: 1. A call to provide academic and intellectual references for the positive global citizenship concept from a universal perspective based on promoting the national identities of states and guaranteeing their cohesion, to be approved by relevant academic and research entities.

2. A call to strengthen the culture of positive global citizenship among governments, cultural and religious institutions, civil society organisations, and the private sector, to promote this human concept between communities by implementing relevant programmes and initiatives that encourage positive global citizenship according to educational curriculums.

3. A call to launch an international award, titled "Positive Global Citizenship", covering the significant pillars, topics and requirements necessary for promoting the approach of positive global citizenship among different relevant cultural, educational and social organisations.

4. A call to launch international cultural dialogue initiatives to promote tolerance and world peace and to cooperate in addressing challenges that negatively affect global human values and ethics.

5. A call to include the values of positive global citizenship in national educational curriculums covering all educational stages and to assess the compliance of curriculums to positive international citizenship principles.

6. Encouraging countries to benefit from the publications of international organisations, including the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), as well as other relevant national and regional organisations, in promoting principles of positive global citizenship.

7. Encouraging countries to benefit from the distinguished experiences of certain countries in the field of positive global citizenship and create an international platform for adopting these experiences, and to encourage countries to share their experiences through this platform.

8. A call to countries to exchange expertise, capacities and knowledge in developing and producing vaccines aimed at combatting pandemics facing humanity.

9. A call to countries with the capacity and financial and technical resources to support poor and low-capacity countries and provide them with vaccines.

10. A call to provide further technical and financial support to scientific research in pandemics and vaccines to serve humanity.

The summit was held under the theme, "Positive Global Citizenship: Enabling Sustainable Investment Opportunities," and witnessed substantial local, regional and international participation. It was held in collaboration with partners and international organisations, including the UN, UNICEF, universities, global research centres and civil society organisations.

The summit’s participants commended the international efforts of the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in promoting the values of openness, tolerance and good-neighbourly relations, and its keenness to strengthen joint global action that supports cohesion and acceptance among cultures and religions. They also thanked the UAE for hosting the summit.

The participants lauded the UAE’s efforts to promote the values of tolerance and human coexistence, calling on everyone to benefit from the UAE’s related experience. They also commended the organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai.

