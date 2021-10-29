Aqdar World Summit Launches 'Tree Of The 50 Campaign' To Plant 50,000 Mangrove Trees In Africa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The Aqdar World Summit has launched the "Aqdar Lap Programme" and several activities including the "Tree of the 50" campaign to complete the planting of 50,000 mangrove trees in Africa with the participation of visitors of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The initiative aims at enhancing environmental sustainability and supporting the country’s efforts to contribute positively to the climate change dossier.

Advisor Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, Executive Chairman of Khalifa Empowerment Programme said, "The Aqdar Summit started in the UAE and is moving towards globalisation. Its initiatives are focused on promoting values, behaviours and positive citizenship, and from there to the world to promote these values."

"On the sidelines of the summit held at Expo 2020 Dubai, we launched the fiftieth the 'Tree of the 50' campaign as one of the initiatives aimed at enhancing community awareness about the importance of mobilising local and national efforts to protect the environment and build human cadres capable of addressing various current and future challenges," he added.

Al Dabal emphasised that it is one of the Aqdar Programme initiatives that contributes to protecting wildlife in the next 50 years, as part of the country's efforts to reduce the repercussions of climate change and safeguard a sustainable future for current and future generations.

Abdullah Abdulkareem, Acting Executive Director-Editorial at the Emirates news Agency (WAM), and other officials participated in the event.