UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aqdar World Summit To Begin Tomorrow In Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:15 PM

Aqdar World Summit to begin tomorrow in Moscow

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The third edition of the Aqdar World Summit, which is set to begin tomorrow in Moscow, Russia.

Held under the theme, 'Global Empowerment of Communities: Experiences and Lessons Learned', the event aims to build empowered communities able to face challenges to achieve global peace and security.

The summit also intends to promote joint global community efforts and support governments and international institutions achieve their goals and objectives. The theme will be addressed through three main sessions, each of which will include a number of topics to be presented by distinguished UAE ministers and officials and top-notch speakers from all over the world.

The Moscow edition of the Aqdar World Summit will feature a number of scientific papers that reflect the visions and strategies of the UAE in dealing with a number of key topics. These will be discussed via 26 workshops and three youth circles organised by a number of UAE institutions and delivered by renowned experts and professionals from the UAE and abroad.

Advisor Dr. Ibrahim Al Dabal, CEO of the Khalifa Empowerment Programme-Aqdar, said, "We are truly proud and grateful for the position the summit has achieved this year and to be holding it in Moscow, Russia, for the first time. Through the Aqdar World Summit, we aim to transfer our knowledge and experience in different fields to other countries outside the UAE and that is part of our strategy to share our moral values and experiences with the world."

"To achieve sustainability in empowering communities, sharing experiences is key. We cannot comprehensively develop a strong and powerful community that is able to overcome obstacles and challenges without learning and utilising the experiences and knowledge of other countries and governments in all fields. Exchanging knowledge is the cornerstone to the development and empowerment of ambitious generations capable of building advanced and sustainable societies," he added.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia UAE Moral Event All From Share

Recent Stories

UAE a regional pioneer in women&#039;s empowerment ..

31 minutes ago

Warm welcome awaits Japanese Special Athletes arri ..

1 minute ago

Mohammad Hafeez enjoying first taste of county cri ..

1 minute ago

French cyberpolice break up massive 'botnet' ring

1 minute ago

Top seeds advance to semifinals of Pakistan Int'l ..

1 minute ago

PBIF calls for improved laws to contain power thef ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.