Open Menu

AQU Celebrates Graduation Of Eighth Batch Of Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 02:45 PM

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) Al Qasimia University (AQU), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, celebrated the graduation of its eighth batch of students.

The graduation ceremony, held at the Al Qasimia University Theatre in Sharjah, brought together graduates from the five colleges of the university: the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Economics and Administration, College of Communication, and the College of the Holy Quran.

The event began with the UAE national anthem being played and a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Jamal Salim Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, delivered an address in which he expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder of the Al Qasimia University, for his unwavering support of the university.

He highlighted that the university’s achievements and growth are a direct result of the leadership and vision of the Ruler of Sharjah.

Professor Dr Awad Al-Khalaf, Director of Al Qasimia University, praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support of the university and its goals. He also spoke about the impressive growth of the university, mentioning that Al Qasimia University is now home to students from 128 different nationalities.

Dr. Al-Khalaf highlighted several key achievements of the university during the academic year 2024-2025, particularly in the areas of curriculum development and international collaborations.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah Event From

Recent Stories

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of stude ..

AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students

2 minutes ago
 Public finance of GCC countries witnessed signific ..

Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..

2 hours ago
 Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weat ..

Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..

3 hours ago
 Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at s ..

Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..

4 hours ago
 8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico ..

8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast

4 hours ago
 BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security pl ..

Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..

13 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards

15 hours ago
 UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26

16 hours ago
 UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on Presid ..

UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East