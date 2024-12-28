AQU Celebrates Graduation Of Eighth Batch Of Students
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 02:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2024) Al Qasimia University (AQU), under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, celebrated the graduation of its eighth batch of students.
The graduation ceremony, held at the Al Qasimia University Theatre in Sharjah, brought together graduates from the five colleges of the university: the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Economics and Administration, College of Communication, and the College of the Holy Quran.
The event began with the UAE national anthem being played and a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.
Jamal Salim Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, delivered an address in which he expressed sincere gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Founder of the Al Qasimia University, for his unwavering support of the university.
He highlighted that the university’s achievements and growth are a direct result of the leadership and vision of the Ruler of Sharjah.
Professor Dr Awad Al-Khalaf, Director of Al Qasimia University, praised His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his continuous support of the university and its goals. He also spoke about the impressive growth of the university, mentioning that Al Qasimia University is now home to students from 128 different nationalities.
Dr. Al-Khalaf highlighted several key achievements of the university during the academic year 2024-2025, particularly in the areas of curriculum development and international collaborations.
