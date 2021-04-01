AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her humanitarian march

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2021) Thirty-eight years full of giving and advancement for the sake of volunteering and serving the disabled, a story full of challenges and sacrifices presented by Sheikha Jameela bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), who talked about aspects of her life and her career that she has started since her high school graduation in the 1970s, and the milestones of her practical and scientific life, as well as her most prominent achievement associated with supporting people with disabilities.

Sheikha Jameela briefed the students of Al Qasimia University on milestones in her career, inspiring everyone with ambition, passion and continuous giving in order to serve humanity in all fields.

This came during the virtual meeting organised by the university on Wednesday morning, during which the university hosted Sheikha Jameela bint Mohmmed Al Qasimi, on the theme "Humanitarian Work ... Horizons and Challenges), as part of the university activities that are held under the slogan "Al Qasimia Reads".

The meeting was attended by Prof. Awad Al Khalaf, Acting Director of Al Qasimia University, members of the university teaching faculty, the administrative staff, and students from various colleges and departments.

Sheikha Jameela shed light on her experiences and the beginning of her career in supporting and establishing an entity for the disabled, and the stages that she has surpassed thanks to the support and directives of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the advocate of the disabled, in order to inform society and families of the rights of the disabled, provide them with umbrella services, and integrate them in the society with their peers.

Sheikha Jameela addressed a number of important milestones in her life and her keenness to excel in her work, and interest since her early studies in medicine at California University, United States.

In the course of her journey, she touched on clarifying the size of the great difficulties in the journey of establishing the SCHS, and finding support for it while searching for specialised people to work in the city due to the scarcity of specialisations that are associated with disability, as well as community cooperation and an understanding of the issues of the disabled at that time.

In an interesting style and great experience, she provided many important pieces of advice to students on ways to overcome difficulties by studying, deliberating and providing support resources, noting that she works hard, diligently and sincerely alongside her distinguished work team in Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, believing in the importance of sincerity and love of work.

Sheikha Jameela Al Qasimi answered many questions posed by students in various aspects of volunteer work.