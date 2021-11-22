AQU hosts Khawla Al Mulla to review achievements of Emirati women

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) As part of its celebrations of the fiftieth year, Al Qasimia University (AQU) hosted Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al Mulla, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and member of the board of Trustees of Al Qasimia University, to shed light on the success and struggle of Emirati women and their status and achievements in the fiftieth year, under the title (Achievements Emirati women in the fiftieth year).

The lecture, which was held on the university stage on Sunday, was attended by a group of university professors, administrators and students.

Hosting Al Mulla came as one of the prominent Emirati faces, who is a model for the giving Emirati women, who rose in many positions, and assumed various national tasks, including the first woman as chairperson of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, and she accompanied an honorable march from the stages of empowering Emirati women and their successes.

She spoke about the role of Emirati women in building the family to be an integrated social and moral basis, as well as their contributions to building the contemporary state in all fields, presenting a parallel comparison between the development of generations until it became a good model, with the state giving paternal care to society in all its categories based on the morals of the Islamic religion belonging to the dear homeland and preserving family values.

She explained that Emirati women have assumed leadership positions in all social, economic, political, scientific, cognitive and other fields, giving the finest examples of these successful achievements, pointing out that their contemporary role is to complement the role of women before the founding of the country.