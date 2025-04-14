Open Menu

AQU Opens Quran Memorisation Schools In Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:02 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) Professor Jamal Salem Al Tarifi, President of Al Qasimia University (AQU), inaugurated several Quran memorisation schools in the Republic of Uganda, the Republic of Kenya, and the Republic of the Comoros.

This comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to establish Quran memorisation schools in Africa.

In the capital, Moroni, Comoros, the "Rifqa Knowledge School," named after the late Al Qasimia University student, Rifqa Yousef, was inaugurated. The inauguration was attended by Juma Rashid Al Rumaithi, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, and a number of senior local government officials. The school will hold Quran memorisation sessions, and its library will be stocked with publications provided by the Kalimat Foundation in Sharjah.

President Osman Ghazali, President of Comoros, received AQU delegation, praising the UAE's significant support. He also expressed his appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his support for development and education in his country, appreciating his charitable and humanitarian initiatives.

In Kenya, Al Turaifi inaugurated AQU’s Quran Memorisation School in the capital, Nairobi, and met with Dr.

Salem Ibrahim Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Nairobi. He also met with a number of AQU graduates, who expressed their gratitude for the university's significant role in building their academic and intellectual capacities, affirming their commitment to promoting the values of moderation in their communities.

The University President also inaugurated several Quran memorisation schools in the capital, Kampala, Uganda. He also met with AQU graduates who shared their success stories in education and community service, noting that the values instilled in them by the University have become a beacon for them in their professional careers.

The initiatives embody AQU's commitment to its mission of disseminating Islamic knowledge and human values and promoting cultural communication between peoples, contributing to achieving harmony and understanding between different cultures.

The University President was accompanied on his tour by Dr. Zakaria Nouh, Director of the Office of International Relations and Student Recruitment, and Professor Omar Al Ali, Head of the University's Passports Department.

