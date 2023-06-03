SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) Professor Jamal Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, inaugurated the work of the Fifth International Training Forum in the Islamic Financial Industry, which is organised by the Sharjah Centre for Islamic Economics at Al Qasimia University (AQU).

This comes with the qualitative participation of a group of speakers and trainers in various Islamic banking institutions in the country, to talk about a number of important economic topics.

The forum hosts 110 trainees in a number of applied workshops that were organised on the sidelines of the forum.

During the opening of the forum, Dr. Awad Al Khalaf, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, gave a speech in which he indicated that the organisation of the forum reflects the university's role in communicating with community institutions and linking scientific research with the needs of human resources in the field of Islamic financial and banking industry and developing the skills of its employees.

He explained that this forum consolidates the vision of Al Qasimia University and its global mission, which was directed by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, activating the role of the university in employing scientific research in community service, especially in the field of Islamic banking through the Sharjah Centre for Islamic Economics.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Director of the Sharjah Centre for Islamic Economics, indicated that the centre is keen to offer training and professional programmes, based on a survey of experts in the field of banking in many Arab and Islamic countries.

He stressed the importance of organising the forum, which goes along with the centre's keenness and role in promoting its goals, in spreading knowledge among those concerned and interested in Islamic banking affairs and making them aware of modern trends in this field.

The forum was accompanied by the Director of the Sharjah Centre for Islamic Economics at Al Qasimia University signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sharia Professionals Association, which was represented by Dr. Musa Khoury, Chairman of the board of Directors.

The MoU aimed to deepen cooperation and partnership in the field of professional development for workers in Islamic financial institutions.

At the end of the opening session, Professor Jamal Al Turaifi, President of Al Qasimia University, honoured Sharjah Islamic Bank, the main supporter of the forum, and a number of partners from Islamic institutions and banks.