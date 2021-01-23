UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AQU, SGMB Sign A Memorandum Of Understanding

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 02:30 PM

AQU, SGMB sign a memorandum of understanding

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) At the Al Qasimia University (AQU) headquarters in Sharjah, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al Qasimia University and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) in all fields of training and media studies in media and communication, exchange of experiences, building bridges of communication and benefiting from common experiences in planning joint media training.

Prof. Awwad Al Khalaf, Acting President of the University, and for the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, signed a MoU.

The MoU between the two sides included the strengthening of close cooperation relations in many areas in a way that enhances joint cooperation, extending bridges of media cooperation, and supporting the coordination process in the fields of training exchange and media development for both sides in order to enhance bilateral work and develop opportunities for exchanging experiences to continue promoting cultural and media work at the local level.

The MoU aimed to enhance joint cooperation in the field of training within specialised media courses and workshops with the aim of providing opportunities for contact with actual media work teams.

It also seeks to meet the training and development needs in various fields and to benefit from the academic and practical experiences of the faculty members in the faculties of Al-Qasimia University at the level of planning, designing and implementing awareness and development media campaigns in the service of society and to address its various issues.

Related Topics

Exchange Sharjah Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Governor Sindh Mr Imran Ismail performs the Ground ..

14 minutes ago

Conference explores economic cooperation between P ..

8 minutes ago

81 shops, restaurants sealed in lahore

15 minutes ago

Ehsaas to establish a Women Empowerment Center in ..

15 minutes ago

River flow, reservoirs level report

15 minutes ago

Three gangsters held in sialkot

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.