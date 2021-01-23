AQU, SGMB sign a memorandum of understanding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2021) At the Al Qasimia University (AQU) headquarters in Sharjah, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Al Qasimia University and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) in all fields of training and media studies in media and communication, exchange of experiences, building bridges of communication and benefiting from common experiences in planning joint media training.

Prof. Awwad Al Khalaf, Acting President of the University, and for the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, signed a MoU.

The MoU between the two sides included the strengthening of close cooperation relations in many areas in a way that enhances joint cooperation, extending bridges of media cooperation, and supporting the coordination process in the fields of training exchange and media development for both sides in order to enhance bilateral work and develop opportunities for exchanging experiences to continue promoting cultural and media work at the local level.

The MoU aimed to enhance joint cooperation in the field of training within specialised media courses and workshops with the aim of providing opportunities for contact with actual media work teams.

It also seeks to meet the training and development needs in various fields and to benefit from the academic and practical experiences of the faculty members in the faculties of Al-Qasimia University at the level of planning, designing and implementing awareness and development media campaigns in the service of society and to address its various issues.