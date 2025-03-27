AQUA Properties Contributes AED1 Million To Fathers' Endowment Campaign
Sumaira FH
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) With an AED1 million contribution, AQUA Properties joined a growing list of contributors to the Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.
AQUA Properties' contribution is part of a community-wide response to the campaign, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI). The campaign honours fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name.
The campaign promotes the values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity and helps strengthen the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.
It aims to further establish the concept of charitable endowments, and create a community-wide movement that supports its aims.
Ali Ashraf Tumbi, Founder and Chairman of AQUA Properties, stated that the campaign embodies the UAE's long-standing humanitarian commitment to aiding the less fortunate globally, evident since the nation's foundation and exemplified by its numerous charitable initiatives, particularly during Ramadan.
Tumbi added, "AQUA Properties is pleased to honour fathers by contributing to this impactful campaign. We are honoured to support the campaign's aim of providing sustainable healthcare to the underprivileged, as well as MBRGI's extensive charitable work around the world."
The campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels, including the campaign's website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 4999).
Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).
Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word "Father" to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED10, 1035 to donate AED50, 1036 to donate AED100 and 1038 to donate AED500) for Etisalat by e& and du users.
Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the "Donations" tab, and Dubai's community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).
