AquaChemie Global Chemicals Opens AED 90mn Advanced Facility In KEZAD
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,12th February, 2025 (WAM) – Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD Group), one of the largest operators of integrated and purpose-built economic zones in the region, today announced the inauguration of AquaChemie’s advanced chemical manufacturing, storage, and blending facility within its integrated economic ecosystem. This milestone development strengthens the UAE’s local manufacturing capabilities and aligns with the nation’s “Make it in the Emirates” programme.
The 25,800 sqm facility in KEZAD Area A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah) is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure built to adhere to global safety and environmental standards. AquaChemie, which has invested AED 90 Million in the facility, will utilise the site to manufacture, store, and blend, drumming a diverse range of industrial chemicals in liquid and solids shape , primarily serving ADNOC and other major clients. This development enhances supply chain resilience, reduces reliance on imports, and supports sustainable industrial practices in the region.
Mansoor Al Marar, VP - Industrial business Development, KEZAD Group, said:“The opening of AquaChemie’s facility highlights KEZAD Group’s commitment to providing world-class infrastructure and a thriving ecosystem that fosters innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.
By supporting projects like AquaChemie, KEZAD continues to play a critical role in advancing the UAE’s industrial diversification goals and driving regional economic competitiveness.”
Anand Kumar Managing Director of AquaChemie, commented: “Our facility at KEZAD represents a significant milestone in AquaChemie’s strategic growth. KEZAD’s robust infrastructure, strategic connectivity, and business-friendly environment provide us with the tools to deliver high-quality chemical solutions, meet the needs of our clients, and contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s industrial ambitions.”
Through its strategic location, KEZAD provides AquaChemie with direct access to its multimodal logistics network, including proximity to Khalifa Port, ensuring seamless regional and global connectivity. KEZAD continues to attract leading industrial players with its competitive ecosystem, world-class infrastructure, and tailored solutions, positioning it as a preferred destination for global investors.
