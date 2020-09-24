UrduPoint.com
Arab Academy For Science, Technology And Maritime Transport Discusses Collaboration With Federal Transport Authority

Thu 24th September 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah, AASTS, has commenced talks for a collaboration with The Federal Transport Authority - Land & Maritime, FTA.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the AASTMT, and Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director of Maritime Transport at FTA.

Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of Maritime Transport and Technology College, AASTS; Dr. Aysha Al Busmait, IMO Goodwill Ambassador and Corporate Communications Director at FTA, and Captain Abdullah Al Hayas, Director of Maritime Affairs Department, FTA, were also present.

The two sides discussed cooperation in various areas including education and training; conducting specialised research to develop the shipping, ports and logistics services, and developing training in maritime electronic capabilities and cybersecurity for shipping and maritime operations and ports. They also discussed cooperation in key areas such as promoting the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, to deal with oil pollution, the sustainability of ports, blue economy and maritime financing, in addition to providing technical support.

Eng. Ahmed Sharif Al Khouri, Director-General of FTA, said, "In the UAE, we are determined to be ‘number one’ in all areas. The country is a role model for sustainable development. Our leaders continually ensure the prosperity and wellbeing of the current and future generations in the post-oil era.

This is the essence of the UAE’s strategy as it prepares for the next fifty years. The maritime economy and the maritime sector are key pillars to achieve this vision."

Al Khouri added, "This goal cannot be achieved without qualified and creative people who can utilise these opportunities and build on the achievements of our Founding Fathers under the flag of the Union. To promote such growth, we are discussing opportunities with AASTS, a prestigious academic institution in the region, which is on a mission to enhance the Arab region."

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of AASTMT, said, "Since the establishment of our Sharjah branch, we have received unlimited support from the leadership and decision-makers to empower the maritime sector. The generous scholarships and top-notch facilities the leadership has allocated to the academy in Sharjah make it on a par with the best maritime academies internationally. Today, we can proudly say that this branch is the largest of all, and is comparable in size and capabilities to our headquarters in Alexandria."

He added, "Taking into account that the UAE is a leading global maritime hub, exploring cooperation and development opportunities with FTA is an important step. The country has retained its membership in the International Maritime Organisation for the second time in a row."

