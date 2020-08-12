Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah participates in 'UAE Youth Engagement for Better Tomorrow' webinar

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2020) Students from the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah, AASTS, recently took part in a webinar 'UAE Youth Engagement for Better Tomorrow' organised by the Federal Transport Authority for Land and Maritime as part of UN International Youth Day celebrations.

Participation in this initiative is part of AASTS’ efforts to adopt new methods that connect students with the maritime sector, which is one of the key sectors that supports the global economy and trade.

The webinar covered a wide range of topics tailored to the UAE’s next generation of mariners. The UAE’s role in training only high-calibre candidates to build the nation’s maritime capabilities was viewed as paramount. The range of state-of-the-art educational facilities was seen to be an important factor in attracting high-class talent. Bearing in mind the rapidly growing maritime, oil, gas, energy and offshore sectors it was recognised that it was necessary to attract more young people to the industry.

Yousif Yacoub Al Mansouri, Director, Office of the Chairman for the board of Trustees, AASTS, said, "Acknowledging the importance of high-calibre students, AASTS strives to provide world-class facilities and education for our students and as such we are proud to be the first choice for maritime education in the UAE. The webinar demonstrated our students’ knowledge of the industry, especially regarding commitment and social responsibility. It also encouraged innovative thinking, which is an essential skill to have in the maritime industry.

"

Hessa Al Malek, Executive Director of Maritime Transport at the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, FTA, said, "We help students explore future opportunities from a professional point of view, open up prospects for them to explore the possibilities of career development in the maritime sector, and encourage them to prepare for job requirements, both scientifically and academically."

Dr. Aysha Al Busmait, IMO Goodwill Ambassador and Corporate Communications Director, at the Federal Transport Authority – Land and Maritime, FTA, said, "We realise that the educational process is not limited to textbooks and academic curricula. The idea of launching the "Youth Webinar" was to broaden horizons for our future generation and properly employ their capabilities."

The webinar also touched on controversial topics including gender discrimination in the industry. More women are now taking up leadership positions such as sea captains and shipmasters and it was agreed this was a first positive step.

Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of the Maritime Transport Technology College, AASTS said, "When our graduates go on to work on offshore ships or commercial vessels, they are equipped with a range of skills that enables them to demonstrate a high level of competency in their field."

International Youth Day is celebrated every year on August 12 and this year’s theme was Youth Engagement for Global Action. 2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and the body is calling for it to be the year of dialogue, as the world is facing such challenging times.