Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport, UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure discuss cooperation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Following the signing of a strategic agreement last month between the Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport branch in Sharjah (AASTS) and the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the entities held a meeting recently to discuss areas of cooperation.

To promote the growth of the maritime economy in the UAE and the region, the academy aims to utilise its enhanced capabilities and the expertise of its staff.

Apart from this, AASTS hopes to utilise the power of technology, while also offering its research and development services to cement the UAE’s leading position as a global maritime hub. The two parties also emphasised the urgent need to train the local talent to be competent industry professionals who will take the industry to newer heights.

Commenting on the collaboration, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The UAE has always been at the forefront of the global maritime industry. In the recently published annual Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index, the UAE ranked No. 1 overall as the most competitive emerging GCC market and fourth globally. The Index evaluated 50 countries by factors that make them appealing to logistics providers, freight forwarders, shipping lines, air cargo carriers and distributors. In this regard, the maritime sector has contributed greatly to the UAE’s economy. The maritime sector accounts for 30 to 35 percent of the total regional maritime sector investment."

Al Mazrouei added, "Through our collaboration with AASTS, we are looking forward to shaping the minds of young Emirati talent to boost the economy.

Additionally, in today’s competitive and fast-paced world, the role of technology is critical."

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the AASTS, emphasised, "The academy has received unlimited support from the UAE’s leadership to empower and develop the maritime sector, therefore making it one of the best maritime academies in the world. This has been evident since the establishment of the branch in Sharjah, which is the largest of all our branches and is comparable in size and capabilities to our headquarters in Alexandria. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, we look forward to serving the maritime sector by making use of the expertise of our staff, our state-of-the-art infrastructure and the competencies of our students."

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, AASTS, stated, "At AASTS, we strive to provide a comprehensive education that will qualify aspiring maritime professionals to serve the maritime industry in the UAE and the middle East. The education we provide is different from any other theoretical specialisations provided to students around the world. We give preference for providing hands-on practical experiences to our students and are dedicating utmost priority to conducting research that will help to boost the country’s blue economy."

The academy is recognised for having the highest percentage of female students among maritime academies in the Middle East and North Africa. Enrolled female students account for more than 43 per cent of the total number.