Arab, African Parliaments Denounce Israeli Attack On Qatar, Genocide In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The Arab Parliament and its African counterpart have condemned the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, affirming that it constitutes a flagrant violation of international legitimacy and a threat to global security.
In a joint statement issued in Cairo, the two parliaments reiterated their rejection of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, criticising the international silence that enables the occupation to persist in its crimes.
The statement called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt the aggression and urged countries to recognise the State of Palestine. It further expressed support for the initiative led by South Africa before the International Court of Justice, while commending the stance of Egypt and Jordan in rejecting the displacement of Palestinians.
