Open Menu

Arab, African Parliaments Denounce Israeli Attack On Qatar, Genocide In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) The Arab Parliament and its African counterpart have condemned the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, affirming that it constitutes a flagrant violation of international legitimacy and a threat to global security.

In a joint statement issued in Cairo, the two parliaments reiterated their rejection of the ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, criticising the international silence that enables the occupation to persist in its crimes.

The statement called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt the aggression and urged countries to recognise the State of Palestine. It further expressed support for the initiative led by South Africa before the International Court of Justice, while commending the stance of Egypt and Jordan in rejecting the displacement of Palestinians.

Related Topics

Attack Palestine Parliament Egypt Gaza Bank Qatar Cairo South Africa Arab Court

Recent Stories

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

3 minutes ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

33 minutes ago
 Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

33 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

33 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

33 minutes ago
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

48 minutes ago
 ‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

48 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

49 minutes ago
 Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI pr ..

Sachin Tendulkar denies rumors of becoming BCCI president

1 hour ago
 Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat c ..

Albania appoints AI-generated minister to combat corruption

1 hour ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's del Toro completes Italian treble with Coppa Sabatini wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East