Arab ambassadors praise UAE for evacuating their citizens from Wuhan

Several Arab ambassadors praised the UAE’s humanitarian initiative to evacuate citizens of friendly countries from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, and host them in a humanitarian city in the country, to ensure their safety and recovery and provide them treatment.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) Several Arab ambassadors praised the UAE’s humanitarian initiative to evacuate citizens of friendly countries from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus, COVID-19, outbreak, and host them in a humanitarian city in the country, to ensure their safety and recovery and provide them treatment.

The Emirates Humanitarian City has been set up as per the highest of standards to facilitate high-quality care for individuals admitted, ensuring their privacy and dignity are maintained throughout their stay. Individuals will undergo a 14-day quarantine period during which they will undertake the necessary medical and laboratory tests, and be monitored to ensure their health and safety.

The ambassadors added that this humanitarian gesture is not strange for the UAE’s leadership, government and people, who always lead in providing humanitarian assistance everywhere.

Sharif Badawi, Ambassador of Egypt to the UAE, said, "The UAE’s prompt response to help evacuate Egyptian citizens from Wuhan and bring them back is due to the strong relations between our two countries and our continued cooperation and coordination."

He then thanked the UAE and its leadership for its humanitarian gesture and support for Arab countries and peoples, especially the Egyptian people.

Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Ambassador of Yemen to the UAE, thanked the UAE and its leadership for the humanitarian initiative, stressing that the Yemeni people will remember its supportive stance to stand by them during good and bad times.

Mohammed Amin Abdulla Al-Kareb, Ambassador of Sudan to the UAE, praised the rapid response of the UAE’s government to the request of the Sudanese government to evacuate Sudanese students studying in China.

He also expressed the appreciation of the government of Sudan and the families of the students, who thanked the UAE’s leadership for its humanitarian actions while expressing his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, UAE Ambassador to Sudan, and the staff of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, who fully coordinated with the Sudanese government during the evacuation process.

Zaid Ezzeddine Mohammed Nouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE, said that humanitarian initiatives are not strange to the UAE, which is always responding to urgent humanitarian appeals, especially those related to Arab affairs and solidarity.

He also praised the UAE’s efforts to help Iraqis who are in China and suffering from difficult conditions and thanked the UAE’s leadership, government and people for their humanitarian stances and their keenness to cooperate with Iraq while affirming that the UAE leads in supporting Iraq after 2003.

Mohammed Al Haiba, Ambassador of Mauritania to the UAE, praised the UAE's humanitarian stance and its ongoing support for other Arab countries, stressing that its initiative in China is a major humanitarian gesture that this is not alien to the country, which is always the first to lead charitable and humanitarian work.