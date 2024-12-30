Arab astronomical observations contribute to guiding NASA spacecraft

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) At the request of a scientific team affiliated with NASA, Al Khatim Observatory in Abu Dhabi conducted professional astronomical observations to assist in the navigation of a spacecraft launched by NASA in 2021 as part of the "Lucy" mission. This mission aims to explore several asteroids near Jupiter.

This collaboration highlights the UAE's significant role in astronomy, affirming its position as a regional leader. Such efforts enhance the UAE's reputation and encourage international cooperation in major scientific projects, showcasing the country's advanced capabilities in supporting research and space exploration.

Khalfan bin Sultan Al Nuaimi, Head of the International Astronomical Center, stated that the observatory received a request on 4th July 2024, from the head of a scientific team at a British observatory supervising multiple observatories worldwide.

The request was to observe an asteroid near Jupiter, emphasising the UAE's strategic location for this global campaign due to the scarcity of professional astronomical observatories in the Arab region and along the same longitude. Hence, Arab observations were crucial to complement those from the East and West.

Al Nuaimi explained that the target is a binary asteroid, consisting of two asteroids orbiting each other every 103 hours. The larger asteroid is named 617 Patroclus with a diameter of 113 km, and the smaller is Menoetius with a diameter of 104 km. This binary system is one of five asteroids near Jupiter that the NASA spacecraft will visit in 2033.

He added that participating observatories were tasked with observing the binary asteroid when one component passes in front of the other, causing a decrease in the system's overall brightness. By observing these events multiple times and measuring the timing and magnitude of the brightness change, scientists could precisely determine the asteroids' geometry before the spacecraft's arrival.

Such observations are only possible when the orbital plane aligns with Earth's line of sight, occurring twice: from April to December 2024 and January to June 2030.

Mohammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of Al Khatim Observatory, emphasised the importance of these observations. The scientific tasks of the spacecraft, including navigation and imaging, must be pre-programmed accurately, as there is no second chance for such observations. Delays in adjusting the spacecraft’s trajectory could lead to mission failure due to the 50-minute light travel time from the spacecraft's location, making real-time corrections impractical. Thus, precise orbital parameters are essential for mission success. This necessitated global participation from capable observatories in this observation campaign.

Odeh described the process, which involved capturing series of images of the asteroid for several hours during transit events, lasting up to seven hours. Since a single observatory cannot cover the entire event, a global campaign involving observatories from Australia to the United States was organised. By combining observations, scientists could create a light curve of brightness variations during each transit.

Al Khatim Observatory conducted its first observation on 25th July 2024, and the last on 23rd October 2024. The campaign involved 18 observatories worldwide: four in Australia, one in Asia (Al Khatim), one in Africa, seven in Europe, and five in the Americas. A total of 21 observations were made, with Al Khatim contributing the highest number with ten observations, followed by a U.S. observatory with seven.

The observations were published in the scientific journal The Minor Planet Bulletin, in the January-March 2025 issue. The publication detailed the campaign results and the light curves of all 21 events, under the title: "617 Patroclus-Menoetius Mutual Event Lightcurves."