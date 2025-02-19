Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment highlights importance of cooperation for Arab food security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), outlined the authority's vision for boosting intra-Arab trade and achieving food security across the Arab world, noting the region's estimated $47 billion food gap.

Speaking at the "FOOD 500" session during Gulfood 2025, Al-Zaabi explained that the vision is built on key pillars, including enhancing agricultural production and establishing a digital platform to advance e-commerce in the agricultural products sector.

He emphasised that unifying regional efforts and integrating policies are essential steps to bridge the food gap and ensure a sustainable and secure food future for Arab countries.

He also noted AAAID's objectives, which focus on providing food through investment in agricultural development and fostering regional cooperation.

Gulfood 2025 showcases the latest digital innovations and initiatives aimed at streamlining food trade and ensuring top food safety standards. The event's broad participation from local and international stakeholders underscored the importance of digital transformation and investment in the food sector for regional economic growth.

