Arab Bourses' Market Cap Hit $4 Trillion By End Of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2023 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2023 (WAM) – The market cap of Arab stock exchanges exceeded $4 trillion by the end of 2022, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).
In a press statement today, the AMF said that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reached $714.6 billion in the reference year, while that of Dubai Financial Market was valued at $158.4 billion.
The market value of the Saudi Stock Exchange was $2.63 trillion; while that of the Qatar Stock Exchange was $167.

09 billion. The market cap of the Boursa Kuwait was $152.7 billion; while that of the Muscat Stock Exchange was $61.6 billion.

The Casablanca Stock Exchange's market cap was $53.6 billion; while that of the Egyptian Exchange was $38.8 billion; and that of the Bahrain Bourse was $30.2 billion, according to the AMF's statement.

The market value of Amman Stock exhange reached $25.4 billion; that of Palestine Exchange was $4.89; while Beirut Stock Exchange was put at $14.4 bn; and Damascus Securities Exchange was valued at 2.06 bn.

