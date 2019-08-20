UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Brazilian Chamber Launches ANBA In Arabic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Arab Brazilian Chamber launches ANBA in Arabic

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) SAO PAULO, 20th Agust 2019 (WAM) -The Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce has launched the Arabic version of Brazil-Arab News Agency,ANBA, in line with the Chamber’s mission to connect Brazilians and Arabs and to foster economic, social and cultural development.

The launch was attended by Tamer Mansour, Secretary General of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber, Brazilian officials and Arab diplomats.

Approaching its 16th birthday, the entity’s news website becomes Brazil’s first professional news outlet to publish content in Portuguese, English and Arabic.

"The website has always meant to be a powerful source of information and to fill in a gap in the diffusion of news about business and cultural interchange between Brazilians and Arabs,"

"The Portuguese and English versions already catered to Brazil and part of the Arab world, but our goal was to make ANBA into an agency that also speaks Arabic," he added.

Related Topics

World Business Sao Paulo Brazil Chamber 2019 Commerce Arab

Recent Stories

372 applications for national elections received i ..

46 minutes ago

Germany's Merkel Says EU Will Weigh 'Practical Sol ..

2 seconds ago

Sindh High Court directs NAB to conduct inquiry in ..

5 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister reviews PITB performance

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister message on World Senior Citizens Da ..

4 minutes ago

Action to be taken against corrupt govt employees: ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.