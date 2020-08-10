Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce webinar to tackle opportunities, challenges in Arab logistics sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2020) The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, ABCC, has partnered with the Union of Arab Chambers to host the latest episode of its series of webinars launched to tackle the long-term effects of the ongoing coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic on the different aspects of trade relations between Brazil and key Arab states.

To be held on Wednesday, 12th August, 2020, the upcoming high-level virtual conference will focus on the current state of the Arab logistics sector against the backdrop of unprecedented global market challenges. The event is titled ‘The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the Arab logistics industry: Challenges and Opportunities for Arab-South American partnerships'.

The specialists will explore the changes within the global logistics landscape brought about by the pandemic and their impact on the Arab world, in addition to talking about the direction of the Arab-South American logistics alliance. The major highlight of the discussions will be on the strategic plan to build direct shipping lanes connecting the Arab region to Brazil and the whole of South America to foster more trade activities.

Rubens Hannun, President, ABCC, said, "In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel that there is a strong impetus for us to build strong shipping lanes and hear various ideas and perspectives on how we can finally take the critical initial steps towards this. ABCC has been at the forefront of calls to create Brazilian-Arab shipping lanes to not only reinforce trade activities between Brazil and Arab nations but also reduce costs and open up fresh global business opportunities."

Aside from Hannun, the other high-profile attendees are Khaled Hanafy, Secretary-General, Union of Arab Chambers; Kamal Hassan Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic Affairs, League of Arab States; Ahmed Al Wakil, President, Alexandria Chamber of Commerce in Egypt; Senator Jean Paul Prates, Chairman, Brazil-Arab Countries Parliamentary Group. All of them will deliver their respective opening addresses. Moderating the discussions is ABCC’s Secretary-General Tamer Mansour.