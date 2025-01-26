Arab Charter On Human Rights Committee Reviews UAE's Second Periodic Report Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 04:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2025) The 64th meeting of the Arab Charter on Human Rights Committee will commence tomorrow, Monday, at the headquarters of the Arab League’s General Secretariat in Cairo.
The two-day meeting, running from 27th to 28th January 2025, will discuss the second periodic report submitted by the United Arab Emirates.
Committee Chairman Jaber Al Marri stated that this meeting reflects the UAE’s commitment to implementing the provisions of the Arab Charter on Human Rights.
He highlighted that submitting the report, submitted in September 2024, underscores the country’s dedication to promoting human rights at both the national and regional levels.
In a statement today, Al Marri noted that the 27th session of the committee will review the progress made by the UAE in fulfilling its legal obligations under the charter.
He added that the session will feature an interactive dialogue between the committee members and the UAE delegation, which includes representatives from various government entities.
Al Marri further explained that the committee visited the UAE in December last year, where it reviewed the activities of governmental and non-governmental institutions concerned with human rights. During the visit, the committee also met with officials from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Labour, and Justice, in addition to representatives from several civil society organisations.
