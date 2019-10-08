ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The UAE Capital has witnessed the launch of the 'Arab Charter on Women's Rights' on Tuesday, during a special ceremony held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The event was organised by the Federal National Council, in cooperation with the Arab Parliament, at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The Charter is considered as an exceptional and qualitative move towards the advancement and empowerment of Arab women, securing their rights and ensuring their active participation in attaining their country's development goals and objectives.

A number of senior officials and representatives attended the event, including Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Dr. Meshaal Al Salmi, Arab Parliament President; Fawzia Zainal, Bahrain's Speaker of the Council of Representatives; Dr. Alia Hatog-Buran, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, PAM, and Maya Morsy, Egypt's National Council for Women President.

In a speech delivered on her behalf by the UAE Minister of Tolerance, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak said, "The Arab Charter on Women's Rights is a historical document, predicated on the noble and moral principles and teachings of the Islamic faith, with full consideration for the Arab region's needs to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development while enabling and empowering women to fulfil their goals."

"This Charter," Her Highness added, "is a source of pride that highlights the principles of equality, equal opportunity, and joint action among all elements within a nation to attain progress and prosperity in Arab society."

Sheikha Fatima added, "The Charter, in my view, embodies a collective will to engage women in societal development. Arab women should, with utmost determination, take on all opportunities and possibilities they deserve to realise their enormous potential.

"Today's launch of the Arab Charter on Women's Rights is an expression of our confidence in the future. It also relays a clear message: Societies succeed through achieving gender equality and the empowerment of women."