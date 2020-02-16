SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) The Arab Children's Parliament held its third session where members discussed the right of the Arab child to education, including: child participation in developing education, curricula and textbooks, improving the quality of education, children without schools, talents and children, and the role of education in empowering the child to participate in achieving the sustainable development goals.

The closing session witnessed several interventions by members, including Raghad Sami from Kuwait, Rehab bin Al Muallem from Morocco, and Jadwa Yasser Taha from Sudan, Adham Mohammed Abdul Rahim from Egypt, Abdul Malik bin Ziyad from Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Fouad from Tunisia, and Tamara Sami from Palestine, Dima Adi from Iraq, and others.

Ayman Othman Al-Barout, Secretary-General of the Parliament, commented on the occasion saying, "The third session of the parliament witnessed a lot of excellence and development in dealing with issues and problems of the Arab child, especially those related to his right to education, and members have played an important role in expressing their opinions, which aim to promote the establishment of a unified Arab Education.

We’re confident that the next stage will witness a significant rise in Arab education".

For his part, Walid Omar Al-Atta, Head of the Parliament, began the activities of the third session, saying, "Today we live in the pride and joy of having an Arab house in the United Arab Emirates through Sharjah, in which we share opinions with all freedom and democracy. We confirm that we’ll meet the high expectations of our Arab nation, by contributing to its service and fulfilling its hopes and future aspirations"

Members of the Parliament also called to pay attention to the refugee and displaced Arab children, and work on providing them with appropriate education, along with the importance of caring for the teacher’s evaluation and making sure of their skills in dealing with the different children's’ personalities and providing a suitable educational and psychological environment capable of providing advanced education that removes all obstacles that hinder their path and prevents the fulfilment of their future requirements.