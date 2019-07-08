Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, AFCAC discuss cooperation

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) A delegation from the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, headed by Sheikh Salman Al Humoud Al Sabah, Chairman of the Organisation, and Gabriel Lisa, Chairman of the African Civil Aviation Commission, AFCAC, discussed the means of strengthening their cooperation and supporting the development of the international civil aviation system.

During the meeting, also attended by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, both sides discussed the means of supporting the election campaign of Captain Aysha Al Hamali, Permanent Representative of the UAE to International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, of the United Nations, UN, and the Arab Group, who is the UAE’s candidate for the chairmanship of the ICAO Council.

Al Suwaidi highlighted the efforts of the UAE, represented by the GCAA and the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, to strengthen its relations with the AFCAC, adding that their cooperation will help create new air routes, expand airline networks, and establish an open-air policy between African and Arab countries.

"We are pleased to discuss the means of supporting the election campaign of Captain Al Hamali, which highlights the prestigious stature of the UAE in the global aviation sector and its role in the ICAO," Al Suwaidi further added while affirming that the increasing international representation of Emirati women in major international organisations is a result of the country’s policies, which empower women to attain the highest leadership positions in international organisations.

The meeting was also attended by Abdul Nabi Manar, Director-General of the Arab Civil Aviation Organisation, Captain Al Hamali, Saad Al Otaibi, Official Spokesman of Kuwait's Directorate-General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, and Saeed Al Suwaidi, Representative of the GCAA.