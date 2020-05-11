Arab Coalition denies Houthi allegations that Saudi deported 800 Somalis to Yemen

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said that Houthi claims that Saudi Arabia has deported 800 Somalis to Yemen, are "baseless and unfounded."

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the Coalition's official spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said in a statement on Sunday that material "published by the terrorist Houthi militia that the Kingdom has deported 800 Somalis to Yemen through Al Jawf governorate [are] baseless and unfounded."

Col Al Malki added that it was the Houthis who have forcefully displaced and deported over 8,000 African migrants from from Yemen, including women and children, pushing them towards the Kingdom's borders at gunpoint.

"This", Al Malki said was "an attempt to exploit the international situation of the coronavirus pandemic, disrupt border security and incite INGOs."

"These allegations are a continuation of the inhumane actions taken by the terrorist Houthi militia against African migrants in Yemen," he added.

He concluded by stating that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has handled these cases humanely, and provided all necessary services such as medicine, subsistence and shelter."