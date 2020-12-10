Arab Coalition destroy 2 Houthi vessels in Red Sea

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The Arab Coalition on Wednesday evening thwarted a hostile attempt by the Houthi militia to attack Saudi Arabia using two bomb-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicles launched from the Hodeidah Governorate towards the Southern Red Sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said that the USVs, which pose a threat to regional and international security, Sea Lines of Communication and International Trade, were destroyed by the coalition's naval forces.

Al Maliki said the Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a launch site for ballistic-missiles, bomb-laden drones and unmanned water vessels, as well as to deploy naval mines, "in a clear, blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the Stockholm Agreementâ€™s ceasefire provisions."

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all rigorous, deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, and neutralise, destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security," he added.