UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition Destroy 2 Houthi Vessels In Red Sea

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:15 AM

Arab Coalition destroy 2 Houthi vessels in Red Sea

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) The Arab Coalition on Wednesday evening thwarted a hostile attempt by the Houthi militia to attack Saudi Arabia using two bomb-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicles launched from the Hodeidah Governorate towards the Southern Red Sea, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said that the USVs, which pose a threat to regional and international security, Sea Lines of Communication and International Trade, were destroyed by the coalition's naval forces.

Al Maliki said the Houthi militia is using Hodeidah as a launch site for ballistic-missiles, bomb-laden drones and unmanned water vessels, as well as to deploy naval mines, "in a clear, blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the Stockholm Agreementâ€™s ceasefire provisions."

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all rigorous, deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, and neutralise, destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security," he added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Water Vehicles Saudi Stockholm Saudi Arabia SITE All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 10 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Yearâ€™s Eve fireworks to featu ..

10 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

11 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.