Arab Coalition Destroy Houthi Targets In Sana'a

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 11:15 AM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) The joint forces of the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen on Monday evening launched a military operation on Houthi military targets, including caves used by the militia to store ballistic missiles, drones and weapons, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Colonel Turki Al Maliki, the Coalition's official spokesman said the forces carried out 2,256 hours of military operations to destroy the caves in Faj Atan and Al-A'amd camp in Sana'a.

Al Maliki stated that the attack aimed to destroy Houthi capabilities and "neutralise their threat to regional and international security."

He added that the action is in accordance with international humanitarian law and customary rules, and that the joint forces took preventive measures to protect civilians from any collateral damage, while "continuing to implement strict measures to destroy [Houthi] capabilities and neutralise the threat to civilians inside Yemen and neighbouring countries."

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

