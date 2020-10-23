UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Destroys Armed Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Arab Coalition destroys armed Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2020) The Arab Coalition Friday evening intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden bomb launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia targeting Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported quoting a statement from the coalition’s spokesman Col.

Turki Al-Maliki.

"Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed Friday evening a bomb-laden drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia, deliberately targeting civilians and civilian facilities in the Kingdom’s southern region," the statement read.

More Stories From Middle East

