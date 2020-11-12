Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) The Arab Coalition Thursday morning intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects [targets] in the Southern Region."