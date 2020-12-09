UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition Destroys Bomb-laded Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 11:45 AM

Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Arab Coalition on Wednesday morning intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia towards civilians and civilian targets in the Southern Region."

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Saudi Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

India records 32,080 new coronavirus cases

35 minutes ago

The UN and the OIC urged the world to use the pote ..

43 minutes ago

Transfer Of Gwadar To Pakistan & First Naval Footp ..

50 minutes ago

A meeting of Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announces of ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 9 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.