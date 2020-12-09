Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laded Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2020) The Arab Coalition on Wednesday morning intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Wednesday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia towards civilians and civilian targets in the Southern Region."