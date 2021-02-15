Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laden Houthi drone launched towards Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Joint Arab Coalition Forces today intercepted an explosive drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col.

Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Monday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects."

Al Maliki added that the attempts by the Houthis to attack the Kingdom is "deliberate and systematic" and constitute war crimes.

"The Joint Forces will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law," he concluded.