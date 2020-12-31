Arab Coalition destroys bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthi Militia to target Al-Maashiq Palace in Aden

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Dec, 2020) The Joint Coalition Forces of the Arab Coalition have successfully intercepted and destroyed Wednesday a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist Houthi militia in an attempt to target Al-Maashiq Palace in the interim Yemeni capital, Aden.

The Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki said in a statement that the "Joint Forces of the Command of the Coalition condemns and denounces the cowardly terrorist attack that took place in Aden International Airport earlier today. The desperate, terrorist attack to target Al-Maashiq Palace confirms the responsibility of the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia of the attack in Aden International Airport upon the arrival of the Prime Minister of Yemen and member of the Yemeni Cabinet.

These terrorist acts not only target the Yemeni government, but the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people.

The attempt to assassinate the Yemeni Cabinet is an attempt to thwart the Riyadh Agreement, which Yemeni people have adopted as a path toward unification of ranks, restoration of normal life, security and stability and a roadmap to reaching a comprehensive political solution in Yemen."

He added: "The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition stands with the legitimate Yemeni government to continue to assume their responsibilities from the interim capital Aden, and supports aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people in restoring and rebuilding their country and putting an end to the coup."