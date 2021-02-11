Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Joint Arab Coalition Forces today intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col.

Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects [targets] in Khamis Mushait."