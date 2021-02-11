UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition Destroys Explosive Houthi Drone Targeting Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:00 AM

Arab Coalition destroys explosive Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Joint Arab Coalition Forces today intercepted a bomb-laden drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, coalition spokesman Col.

Turki Al Maliki said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects [targets] in Khamis Mushait."

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Saudi Saudi Arabia Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

42 minutes ago

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

9 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

10 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

9 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.