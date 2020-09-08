Arab Coalition destroys Saudi-bound explosive Houthi drone

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone on Tuesday morning launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Forces destroyed the drone which was launched to "systematically and deliberately" target civilians and civilian areas in the Kingdom's Southern Region, added SPA.