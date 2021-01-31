UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Destroys UAV In Yemeni Airspace Launched By Houthi Militia

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 12:45 AM

Arab Coalition destroys UAV in Yemeni airspace launched by Houthi militia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2021) The Joint Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed this evening a bomb-laden UAV in Yemeni airspace, which was launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects.

This was stated by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki and carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

Terrorist Yemen Saudi

