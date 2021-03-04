UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Foils Houthi Drone Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:00 AM

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Thursday morning an explosive drone launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In a statement, the official spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al Malki, said, "Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this morning (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched systematically and deliberately by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law."

