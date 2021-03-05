UrduPoint.com
Arab Coalition Foils Houthi Drone Attack

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:15 PM

Arab Coalition foils Houthi drone attack

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed on Friday morning a bomb-laden UAV launched "systematically and deliberately" by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait.

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Brigadier General Turki Al-Malki, in a statement said, "These acts of aggression to deliberately and systematically target civilians and civilian objects by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia amount to war crimes.

"The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary operational procedures to safeguard civilians and civilian objects in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law."

More Stories From Middle East

