Arab Coalition Forces Intercept, Down Houthi Drones

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Arab Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi drones

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) The Saudi-led Arab Coalition Forces in Support of the Legitimate Yemeni Government, have intercepted and downed a number of unmanned drone aircrafts launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards civilian targets in the Asir region, Yemen.

The spokesman for the coalition forces, Col. Turki Al Maliki, said that the militias failed attempts to target civilian areas reflect their 'terrorist intensions' which is in clear violation of international humanitarian law.

