UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition Forces Intercept Houthi Drones Targeting Saudi Arabia

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) RIYADH, 27th May 2020 (WAM) - An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia against civilian targets in the Saudi city of Najran was successfully intercepted, Col Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesman of the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, said in statement carried today by Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated neighborhoods, threatening the lives of hundreds of people, Col.

Al-Maliki said in the statement.

"These hostile and terrorist acts are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and confirmation of the rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiatives announced by the coalition on April 9, 2020."

"There was no response from the Houthi militia, who have so far committed more than 4,455 violations, using drones, heavy weapons and ballistic missiles, thus breaching the ceasefire," he added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Riyadh Vehicle Saudi Najran April May 2020 From Government Arab

Recent Stories

UAE Government announces 30 percent return to work ..

16 minutes ago

OECD recognises UAE&#039;s efforts in fighting cor ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 16,371; 883 new cases ..

2 hours ago

Canadian Court Dismisses Huawei CFO Meng's Applica ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan strongly condemns start of temple's const ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints ADEK Undersecretary

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.