Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) RIYADH, 27th May 2020 (WAM) - An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, UAV, launched by the terrorist Houthi militia against civilian targets in the Saudi city of Najran was successfully intercepted, Col Turki Al-Maliki, the official spokesman of the Arab coalition supporting Yemen's legitimate government, said in statement carried today by Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by launching drones and deliberately targeting civilians and densely populated neighborhoods, threatening the lives of hundreds of people, Col.

Al-Maliki said in the statement.

"These hostile and terrorist acts are a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and confirmation of the rejection of the ceasefire and de-escalation initiatives announced by the coalition on April 9, 2020."

"There was no response from the Houthi militia, who have so far committed more than 4,455 violations, using drones, heavy weapons and ballistic missiles, thus breaching the ceasefire," he added.