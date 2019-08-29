Arab coalition forces shoot down Saudi-bound Houthi drone

The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of the legitimate government in Yemen on Thursday morning intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the terrorist Iranian-backed Houthi militia from Yemen's Sa'ada governorate towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Aug, 2019) The joint forces of the Arab coalition in support of the legitimate government in Yemen on Thursday morning intercepted and shot down a drone launched by the terrorist Iranian-backed Houthi militia from Yemen's Sa'ada governorate towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted the Coalition Spokesman Colonel Turki Al Maliki as saying that "all attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are doomed to fail."

He explained that the Coalition follows rules of engagement to prevent civilian casualties when responding to such threats, adding that the "repeated attempts reflect the despair of the terrorist militia.

"

Al Maliki added that by resorting to misleading media reporting of its false successes, further confirms the magnitude of losses the militia is suffering and the popular discontent its facing.

He concluded by stressing that the joint forces command of the coalition continues to implement deterrent measures against the terrorist militia to "neutralise and destroy these capabilities strictly and in accordance with international humanitarian law.