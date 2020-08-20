Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) The Joint Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that targeted the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this evening.

A statement by the official Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col Turki Al-Malki said that the "Joint Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed this evening (Thursday) a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist Houthi militia from the Capital Sana’a to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region."