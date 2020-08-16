UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition In Yemen Intercepts, Destroys Ballistic Missiles Targeting Saudi Arabia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:15 PM

Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen today destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col.

Turki Al-Malki said, "The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this afternoon (Sunday) a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward civilians and civilian objects in the (Southern Region)."

Related Topics

Terrorist Yemen Saudi Arabia Sunday Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews working plans, objecti ..

51 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

51 minutes ago

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

2 hours ago

Sandooq Al Watan, Johns Hopkins University Centre ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

3 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.