- Home
- Middle East
- Yemen
- Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia
Arab Coalition In Yemen Intercepts, Destroys Ballistic Missiles Targeting Saudi Arabia
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 10:15 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen today destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
A statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col.
Turki Al-Malki said, "The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this afternoon (Sunday) a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward civilians and civilian objects in the (Southern Region)."