Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys ballistic missiles targeting Saudi Arabia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) The Arab Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen today destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Col.

Turki Al-Malki said, "The Joint Coalition Forces have intercepted and destroyed this afternoon (Sunday) a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia toward civilians and civilian objects in the (Southern Region)."