Arab Coalition in Yemen intercepts, destroys bomb-laden UAV, ballistic missile targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2020) The Joint Coalition forces have intercepted and destroyed on Thursday a bomb-laden UAV launched by the terrorist Houthi militia to target civilians and civilian objects in the Southern Region Saudi Arabia.

A statement by the Official Spokesman of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen COL Turki Al-Malki said that Joint Coalition forces have also intercepted and destroyed this evening (1) ballistic missile launched by the terrorist, Iran-backed Houthi militia in a deliberate, systematic manner to target civilians and civilian objects in Najran."