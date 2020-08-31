UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arab Coalition Intercept Houthi Bomb-laden Drone Ship

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 11:00 AM

Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone ship

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicle, USV, or drone ship, launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen's Hodeidah Governorate.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Navy Forces detected on Sunday evening "an attempt by the terrorist Houthi militia to carry out a hostile, terrorist act in Southern Red Sea using a bomb-laden USV," reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

"The USV, which poses a threat to regional, international security, Sea Lines of Communication and International Trade, was destroyed," he added.

Al Maliki further stated that the militia's use of Hodeidah as a site to launch various threats and deploy naval mines is in clear and blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the Stockholm Agreement’s ceasefire provisions.

"The Coalition will continue to implement all rigorous, deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, and neutralise, destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security," he concluded.

Related Topics

Drone Terrorist Yemen Vehicle Saudi Stockholm SITE Sunday All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Kyrgyzstani President on ..

20 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Malaysian King on Indepen ..

35 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 August 2020

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

9 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.