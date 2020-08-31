Arab Coalition intercept Houthi bomb-laden drone ship

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The Arab Coalition Forces to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden Unmanned Surface Vehicle, USV, or drone ship, launched by the Houthi militia from Yemen's Hodeidah Governorate.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al Malki said that Coalition Navy Forces detected on Sunday evening "an attempt by the terrorist Houthi militia to carry out a hostile, terrorist act in Southern Red Sea using a bomb-laden USV," reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

"The USV, which poses a threat to regional, international security, Sea Lines of Communication and International Trade, was destroyed," he added.

Al Maliki further stated that the militia's use of Hodeidah as a site to launch various threats and deploy naval mines is in clear and blatant violation of the international humanitarian law and the Stockholm Agreement’s ceasefire provisions.

"The Coalition will continue to implement all rigorous, deterrent measures against this terrorist militia, and neutralise, destroy such capabilities that pose a threat to regional and international security," he concluded.