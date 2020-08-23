Arab coalition intercept Saudi-bound Houthi drones, ballistic missile

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2020) Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden drones and a ballistic missile launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, on separate incidents over the last two days, reported the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

The coalition’s spokesperson Colonel Turki Al Maliki said that Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed an explosive drone on Saturday evening headed towards civilians and civilian targets in Saudi's southern region. He added that a ballistic missile was also intercepted on Saturday as it was heading towards the city of Jizan.

On Sunday morning, forces destroyed another Saudi-bound bomb-laden UAV, while still in Yemeni airspace, Al Maliki said.